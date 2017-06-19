South Korea's infrastructure boondogg...

South Korea's infrastructure boondoggle a boon for cyclists

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this June 15, 2017 photo, a visitor rides a bicycle along the Han river in Seoul, South Korea. In a country where bikes are either a poor man's transportation or a weekend workout for spandex-clad racers, the longest and most highly engineered network of car-free paths in the world is being built through dense evergreen forests, down wildflower-lined river valleys and over steep mountain crests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News American student who died after release from No... 11 hr Carl Bailey 1
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... 14 hr slick willie expl... 55
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Tue Parden Pard 10
News Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N... Jun 19 filko 3
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Jun 19 Moshe Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 36
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,204 • Total comments across all topics: 281,961,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC