Six dead, scores missing hours after ...

Six dead, scores missing hours after landslide buries Chinese village

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

More than 100 Chinese villagers were feared dead on Saturday, 17 hours after a landslide buried their homes in southwest China as a day of searching by rescuers uncovered just six bodies, according to state media. Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide that occurred in Xinmo Village, Mao County, Sichuan province, China June 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... 10 hr Red Crosse 73
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... 14 hr davy 4
News Funeral for US college student who died after N... Fri June 1
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) Fri Medicaid is American 17
News American student who died after release from No... Thu Carl Bailey 1
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 20 Parden Pard 10
News Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N... Jun 19 filko 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,422 • Total comments across all topics: 282,006,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC