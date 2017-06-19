Seven killed in Kashmir cable car acc...

Seven killed in Kashmir cable car accident

Four Indian tourists and three local residents died when a cable car crashed down from a height of 30 metres in a tourist town in the Indian part of Kashmir. Four other people were injured in the accident in the resort town of Gulmarg, said senior police officer Imtiyaz Hussain.

