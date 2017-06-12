Scalise has more surgery as authorities track shooter's path

In this Aug. 13, 2004, file photo, Kirk Jones poses for a photo at Terrapin Point on the American side of Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls State Park, N.Y. Jones, who survived a plunge over Niagara Falls without protection in 2003 has died after he went over again, this time inside an inflatable ball. Police told the Syracuse Post-Standard that the body of the 53-year-old was found in the Niagara River by the U.S. Coast Guard on June 2, 2017.

