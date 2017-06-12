Scalise has more surgery as authorities track shooter's path
In this Aug. 13, 2004, file photo, Kirk Jones poses for a photo at Terrapin Point on the American side of Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls State Park, N.Y. Jones, who survived a plunge over Niagara Falls without protection in 2003 has died after he went over again, this time inside an inflatable ball. Police told the Syracuse Post-Standard that the body of the 53-year-old was found in the Niagara River by the U.S. Coast Guard on June 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|19 hr
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|Fri
|Is the sky blue
|2
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Fri
|anonymous
|2
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Fri
|red blood relative
|53
|Chechen men describe how they were tortured for...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|4
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|7
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|Jun 15
|Stands with farts
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC