Rodman Returns From 'Really Good' North Korea Trip
Former National Basketball Association star Dennis Rodman arrived in Beijing on Saturday after what he said was a "really good" 5-day trip to North Korea. Rodman, 56, said last week before departing for Pyongyang that he was trying to bring sports to the increasingly isolated nuclear-armed country, where he has previously met leader Kim Jong Un.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|42 min
|Parden Pard
|1
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Fri
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|Fri
|Is the sky blue
|2
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Fri
|anonymous
|2
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Fri
|red blood relative
|53
|Chechen men describe how they were tortured for...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|4
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|7
