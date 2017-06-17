Rodman Returns From 'Really Good' Nor...

Rodman Returns From 'Really Good' North Korea Trip

Former National Basketball Association star Dennis Rodman arrived in Beijing on Saturday after what he said was a "really good" 5-day trip to North Korea. Rodman, 56, said last week before departing for Pyongyang that he was trying to bring sports to the increasingly isolated nuclear-armed country, where he has previously met leader Kim Jong Un.

