RISE: Trump to release Cuba policy; troops to Afghanistan; Scalise improving
Stopping short of a complete turnabout, President Donald Trump is expected Friday to announce a revised Cuba policy aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services while maintaining diplomatic relations and allowing U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue service to the island. WASHINGTON - Stopping short of a complete turnabout, President Donald Trump is expected Friday to announce a revised Cuba policy aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services while maintaining diplomatic relations and allowing U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue service to the island.
Discussions
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|4 hr
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|12 hr
|Is the sky blue
|2
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|16 hr
|anonymous
|2
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|19 hr
|red blood relative
|53
|Chechen men describe how they were tortured for...
|Thu
|Cleef
|4
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|Thu
|Cleef
|7
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|Thu
|Stands with farts
|5
