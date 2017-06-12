Rain-triggered landslides kill at lea...

Rain-triggered landslides kill at least 68 in Bangladesh

Heavy rain triggered landslides that killed at least 68 people in southeast Bangladesh, officials said Tuesday, as police and soldiers struggled to reach the remote districts with aid. It was not immediately clear if any villagers were still missing after large chunks of mud swept over thatched homes and settlements in three hilly districts on Monday.

