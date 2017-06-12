Q&A: Taliban infiltrate Afghan army to target foreign troops
An uptick in attacks by Afghan National army soldiers against foreign troops would seem a worrisome trend ahead of the deployment of another 4,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan in the latest attempt by Washington to turn around the protracted war against insurgents. Two so-called insider attacks, in which a soldier in an Afghan National Army uniform turns his weapon on foreign troops, in as many weeks have killed three U.S. soldiers and wounded another seven.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|43 min
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|45 min
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|46 min
|Christsharian Dee...
|3
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Fri
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|Jun 16
|Is the sky blue
|2
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Jun 16
|anonymous
|2
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Jun 16
|red blood relative
|53
