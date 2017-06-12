Q&A: Taliban infiltrate Afghan army t...

Q&A: Taliban infiltrate Afghan army to target foreign troops

12 hrs ago

An uptick in attacks by Afghan National army soldiers against foreign troops would seem a worrisome trend ahead of the deployment of another 4,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan in the latest attempt by Washington to turn around the protracted war against insurgents. Two so-called insider attacks, in which a soldier in an Afghan National Army uniform turns his weapon on foreign troops, in as many weeks have killed three U.S. soldiers and wounded another seven.

