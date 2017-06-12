Putin sarcastically offers Comey political asylum; slams U.S. hypocrisy
In a sarcastic outburst, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday scoffed at former FBI director James Comey's disclosure of his conversations with President Donald Trump, saying the move has made Comey eligible for political asylum in Russia. Putin, speaking in a live call-in show that lasted four hours, likened Comey to NSA contractor Edward Snowden, who has been living in Russia since being granted asylum in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|1 hr
|Cleef
|10
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|3 hr
|Stands with farts
|5
|Chechen men describe how they were tortured for...
|10 hr
|Tyrone
|4
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|Wed
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Jun 12
|Finn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC