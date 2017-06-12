Putin sarcastically offers Comey political asylum; slams U.S. hypocrisy

In a sarcastic outburst, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday scoffed at former FBI director James Comey's disclosure of his conversations with President Donald Trump, saying the move has made Comey eligible for political asylum in Russia. Putin, speaking in a live call-in show that lasted four hours, likened Comey to NSA contractor Edward Snowden, who has been living in Russia since being granted asylum in 2013.

