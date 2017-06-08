Pulling U.S. out of Paris accord a terrible decision
I am ashamed of my country - something that I rarely have felt - for withdrawing from the Paris Agreement on climate change. The scientific evidence is overwhelming that greenhouse gas emissions from consumption of fossil fuels endanger the planet and that urgent action is needed.
