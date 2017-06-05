Prominent Chinese rights activist cha...

Prominent Chinese rights activist charged with subversion after being held six months

21 hrs ago

Chinese authorities have formally charged a prominent rights activist with subversion of state power after holding him incommunicado for six months, his wife said on Tuesday. Jiang Tianyong defended high-profile dissidents and practitioners of Falun Gong, the banned spiritual movement, before being disbarred in 2009.

Chicago, IL

