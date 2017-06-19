Police officer beaten to death in Indian-controlled Kashmir
A police officer has been beaten to death after he fired at a group of people who suspected him of spying on worshippers in Indian-controlled Kashmir's main city. Witnesses said the lynching occurred outside the main mosque in Srinagar during the celebrations of Laylat al Qadr, the holiest night of the year for Muslims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|3 hr
|Red Crosse
|63
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|4 hr
|Medicaid is American
|17
|American student who died after release from No...
|22 hr
|Carl Bailey
|1
|As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul...
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 20
|Parden Pard
|10
|Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N...
|Jun 19
|filko
|3
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 19
|Moshe Kestenbaum ODA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC