Police officer beaten to death in Indian-controlled Kashmir

A police officer has been beaten to death after he fired at a group of people who suspected him of spying on worshippers in Indian-controlled Kashmir's main city. Witnesses said the lynching occurred outside the main mosque in Srinagar during the celebrations of Laylat al Qadr, the holiest night of the year for Muslims.

Chicago, IL

