Pentagon under fire for delays in new Afghanistan war plan
Senators sharply criticized Pentagon leaders Tuesday for not completing a new strategy for the 16-year-old war in Afghanistan, as Defense Secretary Jim Mattis acknowledged that "the enemy is surging right now. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., demanded that Mattis wrap up the plan now, threatening that, "unless we get a strategy from you, you're going to get a strategy from us."
