Panicked UPS workers fled California gunfire that killed 4
The Illinois man who shot a Republican congressman and several other people Wednesday while they practiced baseball outside the nation's capital had a number of run-ins with police in recent years. The Illinois man who shot a Republican congressman and several other people Wednesday while they practiced baseball outside the nation's capital had a number of run-ins with police in recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chechen men describe how they were tortured for...
|5 min
|Eagle 12-
|5
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|5 hr
|Fart care giver
|3
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|23 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|Tue
|Thomas
|9
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Jun 12
|Finn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC