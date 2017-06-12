Panama switches diplomatic recognitio...

Panama switches diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Panama switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China on Monday after more than a century of having only commercial relations with the Asian giant, the latest development in Beijing's drive to isolate the self-governing island it claims as its own territory. Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela announced the change, which entails breaking off formal relations with Taiwan, saying in a televised address that it represents the "correct path for our country."

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... 1 hr Sturgon 7
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder 23 hr Finn 4
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... Jun 9 Wondering 7
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Jun 3 Why Korea is divided 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Jun 2 Willis 2
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Jun 1 Asiagirl 4
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,997 • Total comments across all topics: 281,722,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC