Panama switches diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China
Panama switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to China on Monday after more than a century of having only commercial relations with the Asian giant, the latest development in Beijing's drive to isolate the self-governing island it claims as its own territory. Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela announced the change, which entails breaking off formal relations with Taiwan, saying in a televised address that it represents the "correct path for our country."
