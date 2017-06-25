Overturned oil tanker explodes in Pak...

Overturned oil tanker explodes in Pakistan, killing 120

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

An overturned oil tanker burst into flames in Pakistan on Sunday, killing more than 120 people who had rushed to the scene of the highway accident to gather leaking fuel, an official said. Rizwan Naseer, the head of the Punjab province's rescue services, said 122 people were killed and another 76 were wounded, with many suffering serious burns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Toll from Pakistan tanker fire clim... 14 hr Bump Thump Thump 1
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... Sat Red Crosse 73
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... Sat davy 4
News Funeral for US college student who died after N... Fri June 1
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) Jun 23 Medicaid is American 17
News American student who died after release from No... Jun 22 Carl Bailey 1
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 20 Parden Pard 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,220 • Total comments across all topics: 282,022,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC