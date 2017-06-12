Otto Warmbier's condition: What is un...

Otto Warmbier's condition: What is unresponsive wakefulness?

Otto Warmbier, the former North Korean detainee now back in the United States, is suffering from "unresponsive wakefulness," also known as a persistent vegetative state. That means he is awake at times but is not aware of his surroundings or himself.

Chicago, IL

