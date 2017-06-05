Official: Afghan soldier kills 3 US s...

Official: Afghan soldier kills 3 US service members

Read more: Anniston Star

Three US soldiers were killed and another wounded during a joint US-Afghan military operation Saturday in Nangarhar province, US officials told CNN. An American official said the soldiers were shot in an apparent insider attack, also known as a " green-on-blue " incident because of the color-coding system used by NATO.

