North Korea: US officials seized diplomatic package at JFK
North Korea claimed Sunday that U.S. officials forcibly seized a diplomatic package from one of their delegations at John F. Kennedy Airport, calling it an "illegal and heinous act of provocation." The official Korean Central News Agency said officials were returning from a UN conference on rights of persons with disabilities Friday when they were "literally mugged."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALA.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N...
|16 min
|Kyboy
|1
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|3 hr
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|8
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|5 hr
|Moshe Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09)
|6 hr
|Dementia mental c...
|36
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|20 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|20 hr
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Jun 16
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC