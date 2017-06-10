North Korea threatens to kill South's...

North Korea threatens to kill South's ex-president Park: State media

North Korea threatened on Wednesday to "impose the death penalty" on the South's former president Park Geun-Hye over an alleged plot to assassinate its leader Kim Jong-Un. "We declare at home and abroad that we will impose death penalty on traitor Park Geun Hye," Pyongyang's security ministry and prosecutors said in a statement.

