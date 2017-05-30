North Korea moves to front burner for...

North Korea moves to front burner for Asia Security Summit

The North Korean nuclear programme is likely to replace the South China Sea quarrel as the biggest talking point at the annual Asia Security Summit in Singapore starting this Friday. The three-day forum, known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, is a platform for defence officials from some 50 Asia-Pacific states, including China, Japan, South Korea, the Asean countries and Britain and Russia.

Chicago, IL

