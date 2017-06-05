North Korea claims test of new cruise...

North Korea claims test of new cruise missile to target warships

North Korea says it has tested a new type of cruise missile that is a powerful means of attacking enemy warships, a day after South Korea's military detected projectiles fired from the eastern coastal town of Wonsan. It is the fourth new missile system Pyongyang says it has introduced and successfully tested this year alone, sending a defiant message to its enemies that it will continue to pursue a weapons programme that has rattled its neighbours and Washington.

