Netflix theatre debate hits S. Korea as 'Okja' boycott looms
South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho has an answer to where the controversy over the theatrical releases of Netflix movies started: his cinematic ambition. Bong said Wednesday that Netflix never pushed for the theatrical release of his "Okja," but he did so himself so people could see it on the big screen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chechen men describe how they were tortured for...
|16 min
|Cath League of Du...
|2
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|1 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student
|16 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student
|19 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|Tue
|Thomas
|9
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Mon
|Finn
|4
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|Jun 9
|Wondering
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC