Nato agrees to send more troops to Afghanistan - but not to fight

Two years after winding down its military operation in Afghanistan, Nato has agreed to send more troops to the war-ravaged country to help train and work alongside the Afghan security forces. Speaking ahead of Nato defence ministers' meeting in Brussels Thursday, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that "15 nations have already pledged additional contributions" and that he expected more pledges later in the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.