Nato agrees to send more troops to Afghanistan - but not to fight

Two years after winding down its military operation in Afghanistan, Nato has agreed to send more troops to the war-ravaged country to help train and work alongside the Afghan security forces. Speaking ahead of Nato defence ministers' meeting in Brussels Thursday, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that "15 nations have already pledged additional contributions" and that he expected more pledges later in the day.

Chicago, IL

