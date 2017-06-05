N.Korea rejects S.Korea group's offer...

N.Korea rejects S.Korea group's offer for anti-malaria help

The Miami Herald

A South Korean civic group said Monday that North Korea has rejected its offer to provide anti-malaria supplies to protest Seoul's support of fresh U.N. sanctions on the country. The rejection could complicate efforts by South Korea's news liberal President Moon Jae-in to try to expand civilian exchanges with North Korea as a way to improve strained bilateral ties.

Chicago, IL

