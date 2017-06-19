Mulcair raises red flags after Canadi...

Mulcair raises red flags after Canadian sniper breaks record in Iraq

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

NDP leader Tom Mulcair is forgoing the celebration and raising red flags following reports that a Canadian sniper in Iraq shattered the world record for the longest confirmed kill. In a letter Friday to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mulcair says the incident "seriously calls into question your government's claim that Canadian forces are not involved in direct combat in Iraq."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... 2 min Erl 70
News Funeral for US college student who died after N... 14 hr June 1
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) 20 hr Medicaid is American 17
News American student who died after release from No... Thu Carl Bailey 1
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 20 Parden Pard 10
News Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N... Jun 19 filko 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,771 • Total comments across all topics: 281,988,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC