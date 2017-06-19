Mulcair raises red flags after Canadian sniper breaks record in Iraq
NDP leader Tom Mulcair is forgoing the celebration and raising red flags following reports that a Canadian sniper in Iraq shattered the world record for the longest confirmed kill. In a letter Friday to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mulcair says the incident "seriously calls into question your government's claim that Canadian forces are not involved in direct combat in Iraq."
