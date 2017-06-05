Media leaders pledge contribution to Brics cooperation
Beijing, June 8 Leaders of 27 media organisations from the Brics countries on Thursday promised to deepen cooperation and contribute to the association's framework at the ongoing Media Forum here. The forum, with the theme "Deepening media cooperation among Brics countries, promoting equity and justice in international media", was proposed by Xinhua News Agency and jointly initiated with Brazil's CMA Group, Russia's Sputnik News Agency and Radio, the Hindu Group of India and South Africa's Independent Media.
