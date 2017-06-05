Medha Patkar, Yogendra Yadav arrested...

Medha Patkar, Yogendra Yadav arrested outside Mandsaur

Read more: Rediff.com

Madhya Pradesh police on Sunday arrested -- and subsequently released -- 30 activists, including Medha Patkar, Yogendra Yadav and Swami Agnivesh, in Ratlam, while they were on their way to Mandsaur to meet families of farmers killed in police firing. The activists were stopped by the police at the Dhodhar toll plaza in Ratlam district's Jaora town and detained in the circuit house there for about 30 minutes.

Chicago, IL

