Making Ivanka Trump shoes: Long hours...

Making Ivanka Trump shoes: Long hours, low pay and abuse

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this June 18, 2017, photo, a man walks out from the factory of Ganzhou Huajian International Shoe City Co., which has made shoes for the Ivanka Trump brand, in Ganzhou in southern China's Jiangxi Province. One current and two former Huajian employees who spoke to The Associated Press said they've faced 16-hour days, steep production quotas and verbal abuse on the job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... 3 hr CodeTalker 85
News Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio... 20 hr Civic Infidel 2
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Mon Parden Pard 12
News 'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse... Mon Newtonian 2
News China landslide site evacuated over concerns of... Mon Trump Plotza 1
News The Latest: Toll from Pakistan tanker fire clim... Jun 25 Bump Thump Thump 1
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... Jun 24 davy 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,663 • Total comments across all topics: 282,083,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC