Making Ivanka Trump shoes: Long hours, low pay and abuse

In this June 18, 2017, photo, a man walks out from the factory of Ganzhou Huajian International Shoe City Co., which has made shoes for the Ivanka Trump brand, in Ganzhou in southern China's Jiangxi Province. One current and two former Huajian employees who spoke to The Associated Press said they've faced 16-hour days, steep production quotas and verbal abuse on the job.

