Macron's friend 'assaulted estranged wife and a child'

Hero homeowner holds two escaped Georgia inmates at gunpoint until police arrive to arrest the duo three days after they murdered two guards and went on a three-state rampage 'I'm being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director!' Trump confirms that he IS subject of obstruction probe and turns on his own Deputy AG Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 Billion in CASH: Online retail giant expands its bricks and mortar presence with move for upscale grocery chain Daredevil is killed going over Niagara Falls in an inflatable ball - 14 years after he became the first to survive the same plunge without any protection 'Well, that's the last we'll see of you': Chilling last words Otto Warmbier's North Korea roommate said to him as the 21-year-old student was led away at airport security with a 'half-smile on his face' EXCLUSIVE - The final video of ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.