Lithuania starts erecting fence on border with Russia
Lithuania has started building a fence on its border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad in an attempt to curb smuggling and illegal immigration and strengthen the EU's external border. State border officials on Monday kicked off construction works of the first segment of the 130-kilometer -long metal fence at the Raminiskiu village in a ceremony attended by the Lithuanian Interior Minister Eimutis Misiunas.
