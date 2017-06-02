Japan parliament passes emperor abdic...

Japan parliament passes emperor abdication law

Read more: The China Post

Japan's lower house of parliament passed a bill Friday that allows ageing Emperor Akihito to step down, as it also called for a rare debate on the role of women in the male-dominated monarchy. Japan has not had an imperial abdication in two centuries and there was no law to deal with 83-year-old Akihito's surprise retirement request after nearly three decades on the Chrysanthemum Throne.

Chicago, IL

