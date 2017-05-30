Japan holds evacuation drill amid tension from N. Korea
Schoolchildren leave the compound of their school during an evacuation drill in Abu town, western Japan, Sunday, June 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Sat
|Why Korea is divided
|1
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|Fri
|Willis
|2
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Jun 1
|Asiagirl
|4
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|16
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|May 28
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|34
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|May 28
|Fit2Serve
|2
|Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou...
|May 26
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC