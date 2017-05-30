Japan holds evacuation drill amid ten...

Japan holds evacuation drill amid tension from N. Korea

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Schoolchildren leave the compound of their school during an evacuation drill in Abu town, western Japan, Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Sat Why Korea is divided 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Fri Willis 2
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Jun 1 Asiagirl 4
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 16
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... May 28 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 34
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder May 28 Fit2Serve 2
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May 26 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,740 • Total comments across all topics: 281,512,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC