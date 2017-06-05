Islamic State says it killed two Chin...

Islamic State says it killed two Chinese teachers kidnapped in Pakistan

CAIRO/QUETTA, Pakistan - Islamic State has killed two Chinese teachers it kidnapped in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province last month, the militant group's Amaq news agency said on Thursday, in a blow to Islamabad's efforts to safeguard Chinese workers.

Chicago, IL

