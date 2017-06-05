Interior Ministry: Gunmen attack mosque, killing 3 people
The Interior Ministry says at least three civilians have been shot and killed by gunmen inside a mosque in eastern Afghanistan. In a statement released Saturday the ministry says that nine others were wounded in the attack Friday night in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|Fri
|Wondering
|7
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 3
|Why Korea is divided
|1
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|Jun 2
|Willis
|2
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Jun 1
|Asiagirl
|4
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|16
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|May 28
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|34
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|May 28
|Fit2Serve
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC