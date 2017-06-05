Interior Ministry: Gunmen attack mosq...

Interior Ministry: Gunmen attack mosque, killing 3 people

The Interior Ministry says at least three civilians have been shot and killed by gunmen inside a mosque in eastern Afghanistan. In a statement released Saturday the ministry says that nine others were wounded in the attack Friday night in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province.

