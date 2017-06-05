India Sher Bahadur Deuba chosen next ...

India Sher Bahadur Deuba chosen next Prime Minister of Nepal

Kathmandu, June 6: Nepalese Parliament on Tuesday elected Sher Bahadur Deuba as the next Prime Minister to head the state. Deuba was chosen after the former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' resigned last month as per a consensus between the two major parties.

Chicago, IL

