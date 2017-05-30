Illegal Tiananmen Square liquor arriv...

Illegal Tiananmen Square liquor arrives in Hong Kong

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

A bottle of forbidden liquor produced last year by Chinese activists to mark the 1989 military crackdown on Beijing's Tiananmen Square has arrived in Hong Kong after a trip around the world. Hong Kong pro-democracy leaders on Friday unveiled the bottle of Chinese baijiu marking the date June 4, 1989, when communist leaders sent tanks and troops to retake the square from student-led protesters, leaving hundreds if not thousands dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... 14 hr Willis 2
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Thu Asiagirl 4
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 16
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... May 28 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 34
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder May 28 Fit2Serve 2
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May 26 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,555 • Total comments across all topics: 281,473,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC