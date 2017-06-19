Gunmen kill 2 navy men, wound 3 in Pakistan
Pakistani police say gunmen have ambushed a navy vehicle, killing two navy men and wounding three others in the southwestern coastal town of Jiwani. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the attack in Baluchistan province.
