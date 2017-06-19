Friend of ousted S. Korean president ...

Friend of ousted S. Korean president gets 3 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, Choi Soon-sil, center, the jailed confidante of impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye, shouts upon her arrival at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea. A South Korean court on Friday, June 23, 2017 sentenced the longtime friend of ousted President Park to three years in prison for using her presidential ties to unlawfully get her daughter into a prestigious Seoul university.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... 16 min Just Think 59
News American student who died after release from No... 14 hr Carl Bailey 1
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Tue Parden Pard 10
News Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N... Jun 19 filko 3
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Jun 19 Moshe Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 36
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,018 • Total comments across all topics: 281,964,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC