Four More Die in Pakistani Tanker Fire, Pushing Toll to 173
A Pakistani doctor says four more victims of last week's oil tanker fire have died, raising the death toll to 173. Abdul Basit says the four men were among dozens of injured who were brought to a main government hospital in the city of Multan after an oil tanker overturned and burst into flames.
