For 'Okja,' growing a GMO pig from pa...

For 'Okja,' growing a GMO pig from page to screen

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

This image released by Netflix shows a sketch of characters Okja, left, and Mija from the film, "Okja."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... 2 min Ms Sassy 3
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... 3 hr Erl 70
News Funeral for US college student who died after N... 17 hr June 1
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) 23 hr Medicaid is American 17
News American student who died after release from No... Thu Carl Bailey 1
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 20 Parden Pard 10
News Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N... Jun 19 filko 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,991,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC