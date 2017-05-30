Explosions kill at least 6 attending Kabul funeral
Explosions in Kabul on Saturday killed at least six people attending a funeral reportedly attended by government officials, including members of parliament, a day after hundreds of demonstrators turned out to demand more security in the capital. The explosions came just three days after a powerful truck bomb attack in the city that killed 90 people and wounded more than 450.
