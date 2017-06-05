EU to screen Bangladeshi goods for ex...

EU to screen Bangladeshi goods for explosives

The European Union has slapped new security screening on imports from Bangladesh, a move that is likely to make it costlier for businesses in the South Asian country to sell products to EU nations. Just over half of Bangladeshi exports go to the European bloc, accounting for $18.68 billion in revenues during the last fiscal year.

