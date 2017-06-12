Dozens killed or wounded in attack on...

Dozens killed or wounded in attack on Afghanistan police headquarters

Dozens of people were killed or wounded when as many as five suicide bombers attacked a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said. The attack, claimed by the Taliban, began around 6:30 a.m. when one bomber detonated a car packed with explosives at the gate of the police headquarters in Gardez city, capital of Paktia province, said Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

Chicago, IL

