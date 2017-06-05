Deuba becomes sole candidate for Nepa...

Deuba becomes sole candidate for Nepal PM

Kathmandu, June 4 President of the Nepali Congress party Sher Bahadur Deuba was the sole candidate to run for the election of prime minister, the Parliament Secretariat said on Saturday. Any member of the parliament willing to contest the election was asked to register his or her candidacy for the premiership at the Parliament Secretariat, Xinhua reported.

Chicago, IL

