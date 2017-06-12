Destruction, debris mar Bangladesh mu...

Destruction, debris mar Bangladesh mudslide rescue; 140 dead

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A man carries the carcass of a goat as rescuers search amid the mud after a landslide in Bandarban, Bangladesh, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Heavy rains triggered landslides that killed dozens in southeast Bangladesh, officials said Tuesday, as police and soldiers struggled to reach the remote districts with aid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chechen men describe how they were tortured for... 18 min Rollo 4
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... 5 hr fingers mcgurke 3
News Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student 20 hr USA Today 1
News Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student 23 hr USA Today 1
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... Tue Thomas 9
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Mon Finn 4
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... Jun 9 Wondering 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,691 • Total comments across all topics: 281,756,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC