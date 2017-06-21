Death of U.S. student held by North K...

Death of U.S. student held by North Korea shocks fellow ex-detainees

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

The death this week of an American university student held prisoner for 17 months by North Korea left Ohio municipal worker Jeffrey Fowle shaken. Fowle, 59, is one of 16 Americans who have been imprisoned by the reclusive state over the last two decades, including three who remain detained.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... 46 min Red Crosse 13
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... 1 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 9
News Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N... 9 hr Pepe the Wonder Frog 4
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Mon Moshe Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09) Mon Dementia mental c... 36
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Sun Christsharian Dee... 1
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Sun Christsharian Dee... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,402 • Total comments across all topics: 281,902,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC