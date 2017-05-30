Deadly Kabul attack prompts rage and ...

Deadly Kabul attack prompts rage and recrimination

Wednesday's truck bombing in the Afghan capital's diplomatic zone - one of its most highly guarded areas - killed more than 80 people, injured 460 and decimated entire blocks in one of the bloodiest single attacks to hit Afghanistan in years. Afghan Taliban insurgents denied any links to the blast, which came during the first week in the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Chicago, IL

