Crown says employees detained in China have been charged

Australian and Chinese casino employees detained in China in October have all been charged with promoting gambling, their Australian employer said Tuesday. China confirmed in November that it would prosecute three Australian employees of Crown Resorts Ltd. for allegedly violating strict Chinese gambling regulations.

