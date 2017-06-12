.com | Confessed French serial killer has heart surgery in Nepal
French serial killer Charles Sobhraj is escorted by Nepalese police to a waiting vehicle after a hearing at a district court on a case related to the murder of Canadian backpacker Laurent Ormond Carriere, in Bhaktapur on June 12, 2014. Kathmandu - Confessed French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who is serving a life sentence in Nepal, is recovering after successful heart surgery in the Himalayan country.
